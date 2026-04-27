DutyFreeZone.com Opens Global Vendor & Investor Enrollment Ahead of Fall 2026 Launch of the World’s First Global Duty-Free Marketplace

Luxury. Value. Global Access.

DUTY FREE ZONE

MIAMI, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DutyFreeZone.com (DFZ), an ambitious next-generation retail platform, today announced the official opening of its early enrollment program for vendors, premium brands, strategic suppliers, and investors as it accelerates development of what is designed to become the world’s first true global online duty-free marketplace.

The company anticipates beginning live operations in Fall 2026, marking the arrival of a new era in global shopping.

Reimagining Duty-Free for the Digital Age

For decades, duty-free shopping has been largely restricted to airports, cruise ports, and border crossings. Access to premium tax-advantaged pricing has traditionally depended on travel, geography, and passenger traffic.

DutyFreeZone.com was created to challenge that outdated model.

By leveraging e-commerce, supplier partnerships, and a borderless digital infrastructure, DutyFreeZone.com aims to allow consumers worldwide to discover and purchase premium products at duty-free or duty-free equivalent prices — with delivery directly to their homes where permitted.

No Airport Required.

Consumers will no longer need to board a flight to access global duty-free value.

When Airports Slow Down, DutyFreeZone Keeps Selling

Traditional travel retail is vulnerable to airline disruptions, geopolitical events, economic slowdowns, and reduced passenger traffic.

DutyFreeZone.com introduces a more resilient model:

Digital-first

Borderless

Always accessible

Open 24/7

Reachable from anywhere in the world

Less dependent on airport foot traffic

When airports slow down, DutyFreeZone keeps selling.

Luxury Shopping Meets Global Access

The platform is being designed to combine the prestige and visual appeal of the world’s leading luxury marketplaces with the value proposition of duty-free retail.

Visitors to DutyFreeZone.com will eventually be able to shop across premium categories such as:

Women’s Fashion

Men’s Fashion

Bags & Leather Goods

Fragrances

Jewellery

Watches

Beauty & Cosmetics

Spirits

Zero Proof Spirits

Soft Drinks

Energy Drinks

Gourmet Food

Confectionery

Travel Essentials

Lifestyle Products

Premium Brands Opportunity

DutyFreeZone.com is actively inviting premium brands, manufacturers, and authorized distributors to showcase their products on the future marketplace.

The company believes many global brands are looking for innovative sales channels as traditional retail models face pressure from changing consumer habits, global uncertainty, and shifting travel patterns.

Early participating brands may benefit from:

Preferred category placement

First-mover visibility

Launch campaign exposure

Global customer reach

Long-term strategic positioning

Direct-to-consumer opportunities

New cross-border sales channels

Vendor Enrollment Now Open

DFZ is currently building its global vendor base ahead of launch.

The company is seeking:

Luxury brands

Beauty houses

Beverage companies

Gourmet food suppliers

Confectionery groups

Watch & jewelry brands

Travel accessory companies

Premium lifestyle manufacturers

Authorized distributors

Qualified partners are encouraged to apply early while category positions remain available.

Investor Participation Now Open

In parallel with vendor onboarding, DutyFreeZone.com is also engaging with investors interested in participating in the development of a potentially disruptive new commerce platform.

Capital raised during this phase is expected to support:

Platform development

Marketplace technology

Vendor acquisition

Global marketing

Logistics integrations

International growth

Strategic partnerships

Brand launch campaigns

Statement from Management

“DutyFreeZone.com was born from one simple question: why should duty-free shopping be limited to travelers in airports? We believe the future belongs to a smarter, more accessible model where consumers everywhere can enjoy premium brands, better pricing, and global convenience. We are building that future now.”

Launch Timeline

The live marketplace is currently under construction.

The company anticipates beginning live operations in Fall 2026.

A New Era of Duty-Free Shopping Is on the Way

DutyFreeZone.com aims to transform duty-free from a location-based privilege into a global digital opportunity.

Get Involved

Vendors & Brands

Showcase your products on a future world-class marketplace.

Investors

Join the growth story at an early stage.

Strategic Partners

Explore collaboration opportunities.

Contact

DutyFreeZone.com

Website: www.dutyfreezone.com

Vendor Inquiries: [email protected]

Investor Relations: [email protected]

About DutyFreeZone.com

DutyFreeZone.com is a global marketplace under development focused on reinventing duty-free shopping through a digital, borderless platform connecting premium brands with consumers worldwide.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e292e16d-278b-437c-b699-ef416fafa391

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9707396