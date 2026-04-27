﻿Sindh Chief Minister Congratulates Young Athlete Rayan Habib on Completing Iron Man Challenge

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah today officially acknowledged the remarkable achievement of young Karachi athlete Rayan Habib, who successfully completed the Iron Man Challenge, calling it a source of international pride for Sindh and Pakistan.

The provincial chief executive highlighted the 19-year-old’s success as a significant motivator for the new generation. He lauded Habib’s dedication, determination, and bravery as highly commendable qualities.

Mr. Shah urged other aspiring athletes to learn from Habib’s success story. He expressed optimism about the future of sports in the province, anticipating further achievements from the youth of the region. The Chief Minister reiterated the provincial administration’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to budding talents.

Concluding his remarks, the head of the provincial government extended heartfelt best wishes to Rayan Habib and his family. The statement was issued by Abdul Rasheed Channa, spokesman for the Chief Minister of Sindh.