﻿Biotechnology Laboratory Inaugurated at Tandojam Agricultural University, Deemed a Significant Development

A state-of-the-art biotechnology facility has been established at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, poised for significant advancements in food security, environmental sustainability, and agricultural production.

Dr. Altaf Ali Sial, the University’s Vice Chancellor, officially inaugurated this cutting-edge laboratory today, deeming it a major breakthrough in line with current scientific advancements.

Following the commissioning, Dr. Sial inspected various sections of the new research center and reviewed its facilities. He received an update from Dr. Shahla Baloch, Chairperson of the department, who detailed the laboratory’s specialized functions, including plant tissue culture, molecular biology, and genetic analysis.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized biotechnology’s crucial role in addressing global challenges related to food scarcity, environmental stewardship, and agricultural output. He reiterated the institution’s commitment to promoting advanced research and innovation.

Dr. Baloch explained that the facility would provide extensive opportunities for students and researchers to conduct studies focused on improved cultivation, pest management, and climate-resilient agricultural practices.