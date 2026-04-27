City- Hashmi meets Acting Chairman Senate Syedal Khan

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi met with Syedal Khan at the Governor House. During the meeting, matters related to the Senate and other legislative institutions, the current national and international situation, and economic stability were discussed in detail. Participants appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for improving the country’s economy.

According to a statement from the Governor Sindh House today, Hashmi stated that Pakistan’s defence is in strong and secure hands. Both sides also paid tribute to the leadership of the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, and Field Marshal for their role in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting emphasized national cohesion, strengthening the democratic process, and enhancing the effective role of constitutional institutions. It was agreed that inter-institutional coordination and cooperation are essential for national development and progress.