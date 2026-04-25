﻿3 operatives of ‘Emo Gang’ arrested from Karachi’s Mujahid Colony, weapons and cash recovered

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) have arrested three key members of a notorious criminal group “Emo Group”, allegedly involved in multiple incidents of theft and street crime in Karachi, after an intelligence-based operation.

The arrests were made in Mujahid Colony, Nazimabad, targeting individuals involved in extensive criminal activities across the city. Those arrested include Muhammad Junaid son of Muhammad Usman, identified as the gang leader; Muhammad Shahab son of Hamid Ur Rehman; and Waqas Ahmed alias Gongru son of Muhammad Khan.

During the operation, authorities recovered two unlicensed 30 bore pistols, ammunition, two mobile phones, and a quantity of cash from the possession of the accused.

According to details provided on Sunday, the arrested individuals and their accomplices were allegedly found involved in multiple crimes, including theft, street crime, drug dealing, aerial firing, and snatching of motorcycles and mobile phones in Nazimabad and its surrounding areas.

Accused Shahab further revealed that he participated in street crime activities in addition to being involved in drug dealing in Waheed Colony.

The individual identified as Waqas revealed that he regularly provided shelter to his fellow gang members in his junkyard when they committed crimes, helping them avoid arrest. He also confessed to supplying drugs to the group.

Multiple FIRs of various natures have been registered against the arrested individuals in different police stations of Karachi.

Law enforcement agencies are currently engaged in efforts to locate and arrest other accomplices associated with the “Emo Group”.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to the police along with the seized weapons, ammunition, and other recovered items for further legal proceedings. The public is appealed to immediately report any information regarding these criminal elements to the nearest Rangers check post, Rangers Helpline 1101, or Rangers Madadgar WhatsApp number 03479001111, with assurance of confidentiality of their identity.