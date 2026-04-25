﻿Emergency Response Road accident in Okara, one dead, 2 seriously injured

One person lost their life and two others were seriously injured this morning in Okara when a traffic accident occurred, after which they were immediately provided medical assistance.

The incident took place on Pakpattan Road near Adda Sukhpur, where a truck allegedly collided with a parked tractor-trolley laden with fodder.

Shahzad, who was riding in the truck, died on the spot. His two companions, who were also in the vehicle, were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, emergency rescue teams immediately reached the scene. They shifted the body of the deceased and the injured individuals to a local hospital for immediate medical aid.

According to rescue officials, the injured are being provided medical assistance. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact causes of this unfortunate accident.