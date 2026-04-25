﻿Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar’s Visit, Meeting with Prominent Personalities, Announcement of Mureedwala Interchange Construction in Constituency

Former Federal Minister Humayun Akhtar Khan on Sunday morning expressed his commitment to combat deep backwardness in his constituency, announcing that “billions of rupees” have been secured for numerous development projects. He criticized past leadership for failing to advance the region, particularly highlighting Tandlianwala as one of Punjab’s most underdeveloped tehsils.

During his recent visit to constituency NA-97, the former federal minister addressed members of the local community, prominent residents, and various leaders.

He affirmed his effective advocacy within federal and provincial legislative bodies to address ingrained regional backwardness and deprivation.

Following traditional procedures, Mr. Khan also offered condolences by visiting the homes of recently deceased individuals in the constituency.

The politician claimed that substantial funds have been allocated for various development programs due to his efforts.

A significant outcome presented was the Education Department’s proposal for a new college in Raheemy Shah, aimed at providing quality educational opportunities for youth.

Mr. Khan claimed that despite representation from the British colonial era to the present, former political figures have failed to foster significant development in the area.

He particularly regretted that Tandlianwala remains one of Punjab’s most deprived administrative divisions.

In contrast to “empty promises” by previous representatives, Mr. Khan stated that his team has initiated concrete measures to develop the constituency and address public grievances.

His ongoing advocacy targets improvements in infrastructure, the education system, healthcare facilities, and transportation networks.

Specific projects currently underway include obtaining approval for the Mureedwala Interchange, rehabilitation of damaged roads in various areas, and the expansion of a significant bridge over the local canal.