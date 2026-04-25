﻿Encounter with Okara Police, 2 robbers arrested in injured condition, accomplice escaped

Following an exchange of fire between law enforcement agencies and alleged dacoits this morning, two injured suspects have been arrested, while their accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The injured individuals have been shifted to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

According to police reports, authorities initiated a pursuit after receiving information about a dacoity and the escape of four individuals. Sub-Inspector Naveed Nazir Baloch, leading his team from Dhuliana, pursued the alleged culprits.

Near Head Kharal Kalan, the alleged individuals opened fire on the pursuing officers. Law enforcement personnel returned fire in self-defense, during which two alleged dacoits were injured by their own accomplices’ bullets, and later arrested on the spot.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bilal, son of Yaqub Bhatti, resident of 36 Jallianwala, Faisalabad, and Zeeshan, son of Bashir Ahmed Muslim Sheikh, from Jambar Kasur. Police state that both suspects are involved in multiple serious crimes, including theft, dacoity, and highway dacoity.

While the injured suspects are receiving medical aid at DHQ Hospital, efforts are actively underway to trace and arrest the individuals who escaped. Police officials have reiterated their commitment to taking strict action against criminal elements in the area.