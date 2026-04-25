﻿Naimi Gang leader arrested with 4 accomplices in Okara, confesses to dozens of crimes, stolen goods worth millions recovered

In Okara, law enforcement officials successfully dismantled the Naimi gang on Sunday, arresting its leader and three other members and recovering stolen goods worth millions of rupees. The arrested individuals allegedly confessed to their involvement in twelve different crimes, including several robberies and theft incidents.

During a comprehensive operation, police seized illegally acquired property worth 1.1 million rupees from the accused. The recovered items included six motorcycles, five mobile phones, four pistols, and 250,000 rupees in cash.

The arrested suspects were identified as Naeem alias Naimi, the gang leader, along with Asif, Hasnain, and Yasir. Police officials stated that the gang members confessed to their chain of twelve crimes during the initial stages of the investigation.

A spokesperson for City Renala Police Station confirmed that operations against such criminal elements would continue without interruption. They reiterated the department’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the protection of citizens’ lives and property.