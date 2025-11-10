Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Ameer Kashif Saeed Sheikh has stressed that the country’s rulers, by following the dictates of the United States and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have pushed Pakistan into countless problems, including poverty, terrorism, inflation, and corruption.
In a message on the occasion of Iqbal Day, Sheikh said that the country can only be guided to its true destination by adhering to the ideology and philosophy of the “Poet of the East,” Allama Iqbal, and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He described Iqbal as the ideological founder of Pakistan and Jinnah as the practical architect of that ideology.
The JI Sindh Ameer added that Allama Iqbal’s impactful poetry exposed Western civilization, taught the unity of the Ummah, and instilled a revolutionary spirit in the new generation. He stated that the works of Hakeem-ul-Ummat Allama Iqbal are an interpretation of the Quran and Sunnah, reflecting his desire to see the Muslim world adhere to the teachings of Islam.
He said that Iqbal’s concept of nationalism was the fundamental force that united Muslims for the establishment of a separate state.
Sheikh emphasized that even today, by following Iqbal’s vision, Pakistan can be set on the path of unity, development, and prosperity. He concluded that his thought teaches that progress depends on implementing the principles established by Islam, embracing self-reliance, and fostering national unity.