Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese calls on Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem

August 12, 2020

Islamabad, August 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on the Leader of the House (LoH) in Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem at the latter’s residence here in Islamabad on Wednesday, wherein bilateral issues of mutual interest were discussed.

Talking to the ambassador, Leader of the House in Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that Pakistan gives utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Italy and we are eager to enhance these friendly ties. He said that close collaboration at all levels depict the confidence of both the countries in each other. He said that there is a huge potential to increase the trade and economic ties between two friendly countries.

He reiterated that Government, Parliament and the people of Pakistan are deeply grieved on the human loss in Italy caused due to COVID-19. Coronavirus has deteriorated the economies of the world and it is high time to adopt a collective approach to cope with the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that economy of Pakistan has been put on right direction under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has set an example for other countries to follow to tackle the corona crisis and the world is appreciative of his approach on this issue. The spread of virus has decreased substantially due to smart lockdown and strict implementation on SOPs introduced for this purpose. He said that the government is taking concrete measures for revival of economic activities in the country.

Leader of the House in Senate said that enhanced parliamentary linkages and organizational collaboration would be fruitful for both the democracies. He said that Pakistan attaches highest priority to regional and world peace while India is involved in serious human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He asserted that the European Union should take notice of Indian atrocities on the people of Indian held Kashmir and play its role to resolve this issue.

He said that Pakistan would continue it constructive role and support for peace in Afghanistan. Development is linked to peace and India has sabotaged regional peace with its inhumane policies and bigotry. He said that Pakistan is a responsible state in the comity of nations and supports peace in the region.

Both sides agreed that the two countries would be further closer to each other with increased collaboration in parliamentary, trade and economic relations with a focus on people to people contacts. Leader of the House said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has introduced an attractive investment policy which would be beneficial for foreign investors. There is a huge potential for investment in different sectors in Pakistan. The Ambassador appreciated the efforts of the government and expressed hope to build on the existing bilateral relationship.

