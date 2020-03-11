Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia calls on Federal Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak

March 11, 2020

Islamabad, March 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): H.E. Mr. Borhene EL KAMEL, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia called on Federal Minister for Defence, Mr. Pervez Khattak here in his office at Islamabad today. Federal Minister stated that Pakistan and Tunisia have friendly bilateral relation and Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Tunisia. Federal Minister said we look forward to closer cooperation with Tunisia at various international and regional platforms including the UN and OIC. He said that the proposed MoU on military cooperation will further enhance prospects of mutual defence collaboration.

