Another Congo patient reported in JPMC

August 14, 2020

Karachi:Another Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) case was reported at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) here on Friday.

Executive Director, JPMC, Dr Seemin Jamali, said a 22-year-old man, Muhammad Yousuf, resident of Quetta, Balochistan, was reported in emergency department with Congo fever related complications. She informed that the patient was tested positive during investigation.

She further informed it was second Congo patient brought to JPMC after Eid ul Azha and a total four fatal viral disease cases had been reported in the hospital since January 2020 out of which one died.

Experts said Congo fever is a fatal viral disease that spread through a tick bite, which is a parasite and lives in the blood of animals. The Congo mainly contracts people who deal with cattle and livestock. The major symptoms of Congo virus include backache, joints pain, pain in the abdomen, high grade fever and bleeding from any part of the body.

