ANP foils several drug smuggling bids

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said Friday that it continued its anti-smuggling crackdown against drug peddlers and foiled smuggling bids in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad and across the country.

According to ANF spokesperson, a woman from Nowshera was held and 4kg and 590 grams of weed were recovered from a flat located in Gulistan-i-Johar, Karachi. In other case, the ANF officials recovered 48kg of hashish from plastic bags while conducting operation near Orakzai. Moreover, 30 narcotic pills and 250 grams of hashish were seized from three suspects near GT Road Rawalpindi.

Besides, a Qila Abdullah resident’s truck was impounded near Bilal Chaurangi Karachi and 48 kg of hashish were recovered from the vehicle. Lastly, 9 kg and 774 grams of ice was recovered from plastic bags in an operation that was conducted near Chaman-Pak-Afghan border. Accused were booked in separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act.