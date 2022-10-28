Any untoward situation to be dealt with iron hands: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has rebutted PTI leader Azam Khan Swati’s allegations regarding his arrest and handing over to security personnel.

Addressing a press briefing here in Islamabad on Friday, he said no medical report has been submitted by Azam Khan Swati to support his allegations. He said Azam Khan Swati’s allegations are baseless and will be challenged legally. The Minister said PTI leaders should not compromise their prestige just to support their leader’s anti-state agenda, but they should show some moral courage in saying the right things publicly.

Condemning the allegations of Azam Swati, Rana Sanaullah said FIA’s case against the PTI leader was lawful, completing all legalities. He said Azam Swati remained under FIA’s custody throughout the investigation and it was not even demanded by any other institution. He said during the custody, we treated him according to law and even medical facility was provided to him properly.

Regarding PTI’s long march, the Interior Minister said red zone is a red line for any such gatherings. The Minister said any untoward situation will be dealt with strong hands as no one is above the law.