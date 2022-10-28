Pakistan capable of defending itself against any aggression: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar has said Pakistan has the capability to defend itself against any aggression or ill designed moves.

He said this while responding to a question regarding irresponsible remarks by Indian Defence Minister at his weekly news briefing here in Islamabad on Friday. The Spokesperson said New Delhi needs to allow the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their free will in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions to resolve this dispute with international legitimacy.

Answering another question about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China, Asim Iftikhar said this is a very significant visit as Pakistan Prime Minister will be amongst the first world leaders, who will be visiting China after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

He said broad range of areas of cooperation between the two countries as well as regional and global issues will come under discussion during the visit. He said Pakistan and China will continue to work together for the peace and security of the region.

Regarding Islamabad’s relations with London in view of political changes taken place in the United Kingdom, the Spokesperson said our ties continue to grow irrespective of, who is in power. He said our bilateral ties will further improve under UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.