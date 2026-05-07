Sindh Gears Up for Extensive Mass Transit Expansion, Boosts Women’s Scooter Fleet

Karachi: The Sindh government has announced plans to procure an additional 1,000 Pink EV scooters specifically for women and will introduce an inter-city People’s Bus Service, signifying a significant expansion of the province’s public transport infrastructure. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity and mobility across various urban and rural areas.

Commencement of new routes from Khairpur to Rohri and Khairpur to Ranipur is scheduled for the upcoming week. Senior Minister of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, further revealed today that inter-city bus services are soon to be launched in districts including Larkana, Dadu, Sehwan, Hyderabad, and Sanghar, alongside the introduction of new electric vehicle (EV) and double-decker buses in Karachi.

These developments emerged from a pivotal meeting of the Transport and Mass Transit Department, presided over by Mr. Memon, who also holds the portfolio of Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit. The session, held at his office, involved key officials.

Among the attendees were Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Salimullah Odho, and other pertinent departmental officers. Deliberations focused on new routes for the People’s Bus Service, the distribution strategy for Pink EV scooters, plans for an EV Taxi Service, and a review of ongoing and proposed mass transit undertakings.

Departmental officials briefed the meeting, confirming that additional new buses are expected to arrive in Karachi within the next few months, which will further improve travel provisions for citizens. During the proceedings, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon issued directives for the immediate resolution of any outstanding issues related to the registration of Pink EV Scooties.

Furthermore, the meeting reached a consensus to integrate more double-decker and hybrid buses into the system, aligning with efforts to modernise the mass transit network. Various projects designed to offer environmentally friendly and high-quality travel options to the populace were also reviewed.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Memon reiterated the Sindh government”s commitment to taking tangible steps towards women”s empowerment and ensuring their access to safe and dignified travel facilities. He stressed the administration”s dedicated efforts to deliver modern, secure, and superior quality transport services to the public.

He elaborated that the transportation system is undergoing a phased modernisation programme across Sindh, encompassing Karachi. The convenience of women, students, and daily commuters remains a paramount concern for the government. Projects such as EV buses, hybrid transport, and Pink EV scooters are not only eco-friendly but are also expected to yield economic benefits for citizens. To ensure prompt public access to these enhanced facilities, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon instructed relevant authorities to accelerate ongoing projects.