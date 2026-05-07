Sindh Minister Directs Swift Completion of Infrastructure Schemes

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, today emphatically stated that no negligence or delay in the timely conclusion of ongoing development schemes will be tolerated, identifying it as a top priority for the provincial administration.

During a recent review session, the Minister directed an accelerated pace for these projects to promptly address public concerns and enhance citizen amenities. Furthermore, a proposal will be presented in the fiscal year 2026-27 budget to allocate complete funds, ensuring the uninterrupted progress of these critical initiatives.

The significant review meeting, chaired by Minister Shah, deliberated in detail on the progress, funding status, expeditious conclusion, and provision of public utilities related to various development undertakings across the province. Key attendees included Mayor Sukkur Arslan Islam Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Waseem Shamshad, and senior officers from relevant departments.

During the consultation, comprehensive briefings were presented on current development projects across multiple districts. These initiatives encompass the construction and rehabilitation of roads, flyovers, underpasses, smaller thoroughfares, drainage networks, and broader urban facility schemes.

Addressing the assembly, the Minister reiterated that development activities are progressing rapidly throughout Sindh, with numerous ventures nearing their final stages. He emphasised that the construction and refurbishment of crucial infrastructure elements are being completed swiftly, anticipating that their positive impact will soon be evident to the populace.

Mr Shah further indicated that ongoing development projects would receive special priority in the forthcoming fiscal year 2026-27 budget. The proposal to secure full funding aims to prevent any disruption to the momentum of these essential works, aligning with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari”s vision to deliver amenities and relief directly to the public. He highlighted the Sindh Government”s earnest endeavours to achieve permanent solutions for urban challenges.

Additionally, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah issued important directives during the proceedings to enhance the effectiveness of the cleanliness system. A proposal is under consideration to strengthen the solid waste management framework at the Union Council and Town levels, thereby ensuring active and effective monitoring of cleanliness operations at the grassroots.

Concerned officials apprised the meeting of the advancement of various development schemes, noting that work on several significant initiatives is proceeding apace and many are likely to be concluded ahead of their stipulated deadlines. The Sindh Minister clarified that upon the finalisation of these infrastructure improvements, the public will not only experience an uplift in basic services but also a substantial positive transformation in the overall urban landscape.