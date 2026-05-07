ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his firm commitment to the development of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He made these remarks while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of several development projects in Gilgit today.

The Prime Minister said all necessary resources will be provided to address the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan. Shehbaz Sharif said that four Daanish schools are being established in the region. He said these schools will provide free education, meals and uniforms, emphasizing that these schools will feature smart boards and e-libraries.

Regarding the one hundred megawatt solar project, the Prime Minister directed that the project be completed by the mid of next year.

The Prime Minister emphatically stated that he has never made a compromise on merit. He said that the laptops and business and agriculture loan cheques provided to the youth under Prime Minister’s Youth Program have been given purely on merit. He said these laptops are not a favour to the youth but acknowledgment of their hard work in the field of education.

Turning to the regional situation, Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire between the U.S and Iran, expressing the confidence that this role will be remembered in history in golden words. He was confident that the ceasefire will prove to be long lasting and there will be durable peace in the region. Prime Minister also distributed laptops among the beneficiaries from GB under PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme.