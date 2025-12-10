

Atos Drives Saudi Vision 2030 forward with leading sports and digital technologies at the second edition of World Football Summit in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 9 December 2025: Atos, a global leader in AI-driven digital transformation, looks ahead to 2026 with bold plans to empower Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, partnering on high-impact projects in sports and cutting-edge technology across the Kingdom.

Speaking on the sidelines of the second edition of the World Football Summit in Riyadh at Misk City in Riyadh, Atos highlighted its expanding footprint as a Corporate Partner at the event, supported this year by leading ecosystem partners including AWS and Paragon Global Brand. Atos will feature both as a key panel contributor and as a premium exhibitor.

Atos stands as a global leader in sports and major events technology, with over 30 years of experience delivering innovative solutions for the world’s most prestigious competitions. At the forefront of this leadership is its role as Official IT Partner of UEFA National Team Football, a partnership established in 2022 that has already powered flagship tournaments such as UEFA EURO 2024™ in Germany and the UEFA Nations League Finals™ 2025 and the UEFA Under-21 Championship 2025, among the most recent. Most recently, Atos expanded its footprint in South America as CONMEBOL’s first Official Innovation Partner for Club Competitions, developing cutting-edge digital platforms to enhance fan engagement across tournaments such as CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana. Complementing this, Atos has a long-standing history with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, supporting the Games since 1992 and 2002 respectively, including the successful delivery of advanced IT services for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. These milestones reaffirm Atos’ position as the trusted partner for federations, organizers, committees and associations seeking performance, security, and fan engagement. As the leading integrator of systems for the sports industry, Atos offers end-to-end IT services across cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, application services, smart platforms, and digital workplace—driving innovation and operational excellence at every level.

Building on its 2023 expansion, Atos continues to strengthen its presence in Riyadh, leveraging its cutting-edge Sports Technology Centre of Excellence and the dedicated sports division for Major Events to drive innovation and support the Kingdom’s ambitious sports and technology initiatives.

Speaking at the World Football Summit, Atos head for Middle East and Türkiye, Marc Veelenturf, said:

“As we return to the World Football Summit, Atos is proud to reaffirm and strengthen its commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sports ecosystem. Together with partners AWS and Paragon, we aim to bring world-class technology and innovation to the Kingdom, helping realize the full potential of sports. Our ambition is to replicate our global success across the Middle East, with Saudi Arabia at the heart of this transformation, contributing to Vision 2030 through cutting-edge solutions in both sports and digital technology.”

Atos head for Major Events, Nacho Moros, a panelist on the “Exploring Digital Innovations to Enhance Global Football Fan Experience” panel at the Summit, added:

“Atos is determined to play a pivotal role in shaping Saudi Arabia’s sports landscape. With a strong track record in global sports mega-events, we are well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s ambition to become a premier destination for world-class sports. Together with our partners, we are committed to delivering unforgettable, technologically advanced events that elevate the Kingdom’s presence on the global stage.”

Beyond football, Atos brings its expertise to a wide range of global sporting events, reinforcing values of inclusion, accessibility, and innovation. As the Official Digital Partner for Special Olympics International, Atos has delivered transformative technology for events such as the Special Olympics Torino Winter Games 2025 and the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. Most recently, Atos successfully managed two landmark Para Sports competitions almost simultaneously—the World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore and the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi—demonstrating its unmatched ability to orchestrate complex, multi-event operations with precision and excellence. This breadth of experience positions Atos as the benchmark for delivering integrated technology solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global sports ecosystem.

