Aviation Minister, Ghulam Sarwar Khan receives British High Commissioner to Pakistan

April 10, 2020

Islamabad, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Aviation Minister, Mr. Ghulam Sarwar Khan received the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG at his office. The Aviation Minister highlighted the strong relationship and the long history between Pakistan and United Kingdom. He inquired about the health of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Mr. Boris Johnson and conveyed his best wishes for his speedy recovery. British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG thanked the Aviation Minister for his efforts to evacuate 2,000 stranded UK nationals back to their country. He stated that the two countries should enhance mutually beneficial collaboration in the time of Corona Virus.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr. Christian Turner CMG stated that the two countries have immense trade potential which should be fulfilled in order to further strengthen bilateral ties. Aviation Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards enhancing aviation operations with United Kingdom and assured the British High Commissioner of his full support in accommodating all of the stranded UK nationals in Pakistan. He further stated that the future of the two countries is very bright and that there is high potential for trade. The two dignitaries agreed to speed up efforts to accommodate stranded nationals of the two countries.

