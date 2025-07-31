Trending News: ﻿India Claims Killing Gunmen Behind Deadly Pahalgam Resort Attack﻿Independence Day: Karachi to Host Cricket Match, Disabled Fair, and Minority Events﻿Senate Panel Pushes For Iran-Pakistan Barter Trade Overhaul﻿22nd Death Anniversary of Ghazi-e-Millat Sardar Ibrahim Khan Observed﻿132nd birth anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah to be celebrated today﻿Pakistan Achieving Diplomatic Successes Globally: Sardar Masood﻿Pakistan Vows To Combat Global Human Smuggling Amid Migrant Tragedy﻿Chinese Business Leaders Eye Solar-Powered Fisheries in Pakistan﻿Pakistan Shocked Over China Landslide Tragedy﻿Pakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Ties At Global Speakers Summit﻿Pakistan And Trkiye Reaffirm Strong Bond At Geneva Conference﻿Pakistan, Nepal Pledge To Strengthen Ties﻿Pakistan, Qatar Pledge To Enhance Parliamentary Ties﻿Pakistan Intensifies Human Trafficking Fight On World Day﻿Pakistan, US Navies Conduct Joint Maritime Exercise in North Indian Ocean﻿Army Chief Condemns Indian ‘Proxy War’ in Balochistan﻿Minimum wage set at Rs 40,000 in Sindh, Rs 192 per hour to be paid﻿Human Trafficking a Grave Challenge for the World, Millions Affected: President Zardari﻿Pakistan’s Parliament Speaker Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Global Disputes﻿Pakistan Condemns India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ Narrative, Warns Of Regional Instability﻿Zong Launches Dedicated Sme Business Solutions Zone In Islamabad﻿ Miftah Ismail is following PTI’s agenda: Raja Ansari﻿Zulfiqar Junior’s Allegations Misleading and Contrary to Facts: Sindh Government Spokesperson﻿Jamaat-e-Islami and Sindh United Party Hold Talks, Exchange Views on Issues of Mutual Interest﻿Crackdown launched against sugar price gouging in Karachi﻿Daily Open Courts Commence at Islamabad Office﻿Business Delegation Meets AIG Karachi, Discusses Issues﻿Karachi Maximizes Rainwater Harvesting With New Tanks﻿Govt Reinforces Commitment to Enhanced Healthcare In Naseerabad﻿Prime Minister Inaugurates Pak Business Express at Lahore Station﻿3 killed, one seriously injured in road accident near Super Highway Cement Factory﻿Rawalpindi Undergoes Green Transformation With Beautification Drive﻿Cash Awards, Certificates of Appreciation Distributed Among Police Officers for Better Performance Against Serious Crimes﻿Secretary Interior and DIG visit Lahore Airport, inspect Chinese front desk﻿Rawalpindi Undergoes Green Transformation With Beautification Drive﻿Excise Department Recovers Rs. 1.3 Million in Token Tax Crackdown﻿Majority Of Pakistanis Affirm Women Receiving Inheritance, Urban Areas Ahead: Survey﻿Unhealthy Lifestyles a Leading Cause of Rising Diseases in Pakistan: Health Experts﻿Islamabad Police Recover Missing Children﻿10 Robbers Arrested in Karachi Police Encounters, 2 Citizens and Policeman Injured in Firing and Accident﻿Islamabad Police Bolsters Fight Against Human Trafficking With Awareness Workshop﻿Islamabad Police Arrest 12 Drug Traffickers, Seize Large Drug Haul﻿Slow Tax Reforms Exacerbate Poverty and Unemployment in Pakistan﻿Pak-Africa International Trade Summit to Commence in Johannesburg on August 12﻿Hopeful West Indies Eye Redemption Against Pakistan After Australia Whitewash﻿Imran Khan’s Sons To Skip Pakistan Protest﻿Balochistan National Party Condemns Renewed Political Violence﻿Pakistan, China Reaffirm Strong Parliamentary Ties At Geneva Conference﻿Three Mutilated Bodies Discovered In Kalat’s Koh-e-Maran Region﻿Pakistan To Launch Electric Bike Subsidy Program On Independence Day﻿Alkhidmat Aids Displaced Gazans Amid Food Crisis﻿South Asia Must Lead Global Human Rights Reshape: Conference﻿Arts Council Pays Tribute To Late Journalist, Poet Rashid Noor﻿KMC to Cancel Over 320 Irregular Leased Plots in Orangi Township Project﻿Islamabad Police Vows Enhanced Public Safety Measures﻿Islamabad Police Chief Prioritizes Transparency And Citizen Safety﻿Diplomatic Enclave Set For Major Facelift﻿Diplomatic Enclave Set For Major Facelift﻿Highway Robbery Thwarted, One Suspect Killed In Khuzdar Shootout﻿Pishin Administration Destroys Vast Poppy Fields﻿KSE 100 And KSE 30 Indices Plunge﻿Pakistan Stock Exchange Set for Historic T+1 Settlement Cycle Shift﻿Foreign Investment Surges In Pakistan, Led By Chinese Influx﻿Rupee Plummets Against Major Currencies, Dollar Nears PKR 286﻿Islamabad To Digitize Vehicle Ownership And Parking﻿Zone-VI Clinches Consecutive PCB Regional Title, Zone-IV Triumphs With Dominant Bowling﻿Achakzai To Lead PTI’s Constitution Protection Movement﻿Imran Khan’s Sons To Skip Pakistan Protest﻿Pakistani Students Secure Record Erasmus Mundus Scholarships For Fourth Consecutive Year﻿Pakistan, Kuwait Pledge Deeper Collaboration Amidst Gaza Crisis﻿Pakistani Seafarers Trapped In Mozambique: Families Plead For Rescue﻿Vegetables Top Pakistani Dinner Plates, Reveals Survey﻿Pakistan Lauds Successful Talks On Cambodia-Thailand Dispute﻿Securities Regulator Launches Centralized Registry For Beneficial Ownership﻿Ex-FATA Governance Now Solely Under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jurisdiction﻿Pakistan Reinforces Commitment To Independent Palestinian State﻿Supreme Court Delays Imran Khan’s Bail Hearing﻿Pakistan Condemns Israeli Aggression In Gaza﻿Pakistan Seeks Massive 600% Shipping Fleet Expansion In Three Years﻿Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan Sign Multiple Pacts To Boost Bilateral Ties﻿Haleem assails alleged denial of fundamental rights to Imran﻿Islamabad Police Fine Over 56,000 Drivers﻿Islamabad, Addis Ababa To Partner On Green Initiatives﻿Woman Killed On Jirga’s Order: Arrests Rise To Eleven﻿Woman Murder On Jirga’s Order: Arrests Rise To Eleven﻿Police Officers’ Grievances Listened, Prompt Action Ordered﻿Islamabad Police Seize Drugs, Weapons, Apprehend 13 Suspects﻿Supreme Court Establishes New Bench For Imran’s May 9 Appeals﻿Islamabad Women’s Chambet Demands Six Percent Interest Rate For Economic Revival﻿Wafi Energy Confirms Zubair Shaikh As CEO In Pakistan﻿Global Palm Oil Price Drops in Global Market, Benefit Not Passed on to Public in Pakistan: Islamabad Chamber﻿Islamabad Police Open Courts Tackle Officer And Public Complaints﻿Islamabad Police Target Thousands Of Traffic Offenders﻿Two Arrested In Brutal Islamabad Blind Murder Case﻿Gold Price Decreases by PKR 100 Per Tola﻿Interest Rate Must Be Brought to Single Digits for Industries’ Survival: UBG﻿Karachi Arts Council Music Academy’s performance at Rwanda Arts Festival wins hearts of fans﻿Cricket Trials in Sukkur Under Prime Minister’s Program, Hundreds of Youth Participate﻿80 Official Vehicles Go Missing from KP Livestock Department: PML-N Demands Investigation﻿Kashmir Issue Revitalized by Pak-India War, a Major Achievement: AJK Industries Minister