Balochistan High Court quashes all FIRs against Swati

QUETTA: Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday ordered quashing of all cases registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati over controversial statements against the state institutions.

BHC s Justice Hashim Kakar issued the verdict on a petition filed by the PTI stalwart’s son, Usman Swati. He ordered police to quash all the five cases against the senior politician in the province. The hearing was attended by Mr Swati’s lawyer Naseebullah Tareen and SSP Investigation Asad Nasir.

Earlier this week, the high court barred police from lodging further cases against the PTI leader after his son moved court. The petitioner prayed that the court set his father at liberty. At the same time, the Insaf Lawyers Forum has challenged the senator’s physical remand in the high court.

A Quetta’s district court remanded the senator in police custody for five days on Sunday, a week after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested him in Islamabad in a case pertaining to controversial tweets against the military. The senator was shifted to Quetta by a special flight amid tight security on Friday last after the judicial magistrate of Islamabad handed him over to the Balochistan police.