XUCHANG, China, August 01, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– From July 23 to 27, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit was held in Henan Province. During the event, guests from multiple countries visited XJ Electric Corporation in Xuchang, Henan province, to learn about the intelligent and digital operations of its “Fully Automated Factory (Lights-Out Factory)”, witnessing firsthand how a small smart meter reflects China’s advancements in power grid construction and technological progress.
“I’ve read numerous media reports about ‘Fully Automated Factories’, but this is my first on-site visit,” said Khin Maung Zaw, Secretary General of the Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies (MISIS).
The “Fully Automated Factory” referenced by Khin Maung Zaw is the single-phase smart meter production workshop of Henan XJ Metering Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of XJ Electric. In this facility, automated unmanned AGVs transport materials with precision, while over a dozen robotic arms methodically assemble products on conveyor belts. On average, one single-phase smart meter is produced on the assembly line every second.
“Through automatic component recognition, real-time monitoring of processing status, and automated data collection, our smart production line integrates order, material, and equipment information. Staff can monitor the entire manufacturing process in real-time from control screens,” explained Liu Libing, GM Assistant of XJ Metering Co., Ltd. Following digital transformation, the company’s productivity per employee has increased sevenfold, with product delivery cycles significantly shortened.
Today, smart meters serve as foundational components in China’s smart grid infrastructure and intelligent power consumption systems, while increasingly expanding globally to serve clients worldwide.
“We’ve established three regional centers across Asia and Europe, South America, and Africa, partnered with five countries, and extended operations to over 20 countries. Additionally, we can provide complete AMI system solutions and have successfully supported grid upgrades in multiple countries,” Liu Libing stated.
China remains committed to sharing development achievements globally through concrete actions. As a leading enterprise in China’s energy and power equipment manufacturing industry, XJ Electric has participated in international projects including Pakistan’s Matiari-Lahore ±660kV HVDC transmission project, the wind-solar-storage project by Pamir Energy Company in Tajikistan, and Saudi Arabia’s mobile substation projects.
“These projects represent not only successful commercial collaborations but also China’s tangible efforts in advancing the green and low-carbon transformation of the global energy structure. We look forward to collective action to address worldwide energy challenges and boost regional economic development,” emphasized Khin Maung Zaw.
Source: XJ Electric Corporation