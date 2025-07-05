Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today expressed profound sorrow over the tragic building collapse in Karachi, extending condolences and pledging government aid.
According to a statement disseminated via X (formerly Twitter), the PPP chairman described the incident as extremely distressing. Bhutto offered sincere sympathies to the bereaved families. He also conveyed prayers for the swift recuperation of those harmed. The chairman affirmed that the Sindh provincial administration will render all possible assistance to the victims and their families.