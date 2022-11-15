Bilawal says Sindh is leading in field of public health

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says Sindh is leading in the field of public health and pledges the same model for entire country

KARACHI, November 15: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Sindh is still at the forefront in the field of public health and Party’s manifesto to provide health facilities to the people at their doorsteps is being implemented with full commitment.

Speaking at a function after completion of 75 successful liver transplants, foundation stone laying of cancer center and inauguration of four new OPD blocks at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Ojha campus and later talking to the media, PPP Chairman said that in the past one had to go out of the country for liver treatment, but now it is a matter of happiness that institutions like Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences are providing free treatment facilities for liver transplantation and kidney patients.

Appreciating the management and clinical practice of the Dow University of Health Sciences for the total of successful cases of liver transplantation so far, the Foreign Minister said that the Chief Minister of Sindh has told him that 100 patients are treated every year in the newly established center. The provincial government bears the medical expenses.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pledged that our effort will continue to establish such institutions in the whole country including Sindh, where the treatment facilities are available to the people for free or at a very low cost. He further said that nowadays only bad news is given on TV screens while good news are ignored. “Less attention is paid to Pakistan’s success and performance, while more focus is placed on political rhetoric,” he added.

The PPP Chairman said that we are suffering the economic effects of the Russia-Ukraine war and along with this we are facing the disasters of floods. Flood victims are still waiting for help, and rehabilitation of flood victims is our top priority. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to focus our system on the flood, and the political spectacle that is playing out on the streets has also be responded to,” he added. He said that it is the decision of the people that instead of fighting and shooting, they will participate in the election and stand up and talk in the parliament.

He said that currently our system is not working, and unless our institutions are allowed to give priorities to their constitutional role, the people will be in trouble and they will have to bear the burden of our collective failure.

Answering the questions from the journalists, the Foreign Minister said that our effort is to bring health facilities to the people at their doorsteps. In this regard, every district should have at least one such facility like NICH. Children are treated free of charge at NICH, Karachi. Emergency services for children have been ensured across the province, while diseases of liver, kidney, bone marrow and cancer are being treated free of charge at Gambat.

In response to another question, the PPP Chairman said that the priority of all of us should be our country, regardless of our affiliation with any party or institution. He said that it is a pity that unnecessary politics is being played from all sides regarding an appointment adding the allies and opposition should not make this issue controversial. “I think it should be done as per the Constitution and law. Our allies or the opposition should not stand in the rally and make such demands, rather we have to focus on the national interest.”

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that Khan Sahib’s politics revolves around this one appointment from the beginning till today, the country cannot develop until this thinking is not overcome. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, cabinet members, assembly members and party leaders were also present on this occasion.