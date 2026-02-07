VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced the launch of the Bitget Fan Club, a new community initiative designed to bring users closer into the platform’s growth journey through structured participation, product collaboration, and content-driven engagement.

The Bitget Fan Club invites users from around the world to become officially recognized contributors to the Bitget ecosystem. Members, who will be known as Bitget Fans, will play an active role in shaping product experiences, sharing feedback, amplifying community initiatives, and supporting ecosystem development across markets.

Unlike traditional loyalty or referral programs, the Bitget Fan Club is built around a tiered participation model that rewards meaningful contributions over time. Members progress through levels by engaging with Bitget’s products, contributing ideas and content, participating in community discussions, and supporting broader ecosystem initiatives. As members advance, they unlock increased recognition, exclusive access, and opportunities to collaborate more closely with Bitget teams.

“The Bitget Fan Club reflects how we value community. Not as passive users, but as co-builders in our UEX vision,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As our platform expands across assets and regions, it’s important that we create pathways for our most engaged users to contribute, be recognized, and grow alongside us.”

Members of the Bitget Fan Club gain access to a range of evolving benefits, including official identity badges, token airdrops, product feedback channels, content and community support, early access opportunities, and invitations to online and offline Bitget events. Higher-tier members may also participate in community decision-making initiatives, product direction discussions, and official content collaborations.

The initiative is designed around transparency and fairness, with clearly defined progression criteria and regular reviews to ensure active participation and accountability. Full details on membership tiers, progression paths, and perks are available on the official Bitget Fan Club page.

By launching the Bitget Fan Club, Bitget continues to strengthen its community-first approach, building an ecosystem where users are empowered to influence products, culture, and the long-term evolution of the platform.

To find out more and apply to join the Bitget Fan Club, visit here . Users can also join the Telegram group here .

