Bitget October 2025 Protection Fund Maintains $741M Average Despite Slumptober

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today released its October 2025 Protection Fund report, recording an average monthly valuation of $741,435,710 despite a challenging month across digital asset markets. The fund peaked at $811,031,000 on October 6 and registered a monthly low of $691,886,000 on October 17, maintaining stability even as broader crypto prices declined.

October marked one of the more turbulent months for the industry this year, with major assets facing sharp corrections and heightened volatility. Against this backdrop, Bitget’s Protection Fund, established in 2022 with a base commitment of $300 million, continued to demonstrate resilience and transparency. The fund’s October average remains nearly 147% above its original allocation, reaffirming the UEX’s capacity to safeguard user assets even in unpredictable conditions.

Bitget October 2025 Protection Fund Overview

The Protection Fund provides an independently verifiable safety net designed to protect users during abnormal market events. Valuations are updated daily based on prevailing market conditions and asset holdings, ensuring full visibility into available coverage at any point in time.

Alongside the Protection Fund, Bitget’s Proof of Reserves (PoR) maintains a 1:1 reserve ratio or higher for all user assets. Together, the initiatives form a comprehensive protection framework with the PoR ensuring complete backing, while the Protection Fund offers an additional layer of defense during periods of extreme volatility.

“As we advance toward a borderless Universal Exchange, security and transparency must lead the way. A sustained Protection Fund above $700 million and being transparent in our Protection Fund numbers every month builds trust for users to engage with the market confidently, even in volatile conditions,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

October’s report reflects a market environment where users increasingly look for verifiable safeguards, not just performance. As global participation grows, consistent Protection Fund reserves help set expectations around incident response and recovery, forming part of Bitget’s long-term approach to user safety within the UEX architecture.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

