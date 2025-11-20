Bitget Shatters New Milestone with $5B in Stock Futures Cumulative Trading Volume

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a new milestone for its fast-growing stock futures product line, surpassing $5 billion in cumulative trading volume. The achievement comes just one week after crossing the $3 billion mark, highlighting accelerating global demand for tokenized stock futures.

The surge in activity mirrors the momentum of the US stock market, where AI-driven growth, record-breaking Q3 earnings, and renewed interest in tech leaders continue to capture trader attention. Among Bitget’s stock futures lineup, MicroStrategy (MSTR) led with $1.4 billion in cumulative volume, followed by Tesla (TSLA) at $1 billion and Apple (AAPL) at $472 million, casting a spotlight on strong appetite for both crypto and longstanding tech giants.

Bitget currently lists over 30 USDT-margined perpetual futures tied to top US stocks, offering up to 25x leverage and highly competitive trading fees of 0.0065%. As tokenized equity adoption accelerates, Bitget launched a limited-time 90% trading fee reduction across all stock futures pairs. The promotion runs until January 31 and gives both new and existing users the opportunity to trade top equities at ultra-low cost while exploring the efficiency, flexibility, and round-the-clock access offered by tokenized stock futures.

This rapid growth reinforces Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) vision: a single platform where users can seamlessly move between crypto-native products and traditional financial markets under a single unified account. The expansion of stock futures, alongside tokenized stock tokens, brings Bitget closer to its goal of making global markets easier to access, easier to understand, and more cost-efficient.

“Crossing $5 billion this quickly shows that traders aren’t just playing around, they’re adopting tokenized stock futures as part of their trading strategies,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Stock futures give users the flexibility of crypto with exposure to the companies they follow every day. It’s a powerful combination, and it reflects exactly what UEX is designed to deliver.”

As more investors look for ways to trade traditional assets with crypto-native speed, liquidity, and accessibility, Bitget continues to expand its offering at the intersection of both worlds, building the financial infrastructure for a new era of global investing.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price , and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app built to make crypto simple, secure, and part of everyday finance. Serving over 80 million users, it bridges blockchain rails with real-world finance, offering an all-in-one platform for on- and off-ramping, trading, earning, and paying seamlessly.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb0efcee-5929-42aa-a6a1-b498a0f57d9f

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001139845