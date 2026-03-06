Bitget Signals Next Phase of Exchanges With TradFi Integration

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has introduced a major structural upgrade to its trading interface, elevating traditional financial assets such as stocks, commodities, and forex into a standalone product category alongside crypto trading. The update reflects a broader shift in how exchanges are evolving as crypto infrastructure increasingly supports global financial markets.

Across the industry, exchanges have begun adding traditional assets to their platforms, including equities, indices, and precious metals. While this trend signals growing maturity in digital asset markets, many platforms continue to treat traditional assets as secondary features within crypto-focused trading environments.

Bitget’s latest update takes a different approach by restructuring the platform to give traditional financial products equal prominence. The platform now separates crypto trading and traditional asset trading into distinct core navigation sections, enabling users to access each market through dedicated interfaces tailored to their trading behaviors and risk profiles.

The change reflects the growing convergence between digital assets and traditional finance. While the global crypto market currently represents roughly $2.4 trillion in value, traditional financial markets span nearly $900 trillion across equities, commodities, foreign exchange, and other instruments. As tokenization technologies and real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure mature, an increasing share of traditional financial activity is expected to move onto blockchain-based settlement layers.

“Crypto infrastructure is gradually becoming the settlement layer for global financial markets,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The future of exchanges will not be defined by whether they offer crypto or traditional assets, but by how effectively they integrate both. Our goal with this update was to move beyond simply listing traditional products and instead build an environment where crypto and TradFi can operate as equal components of a unified trading ecosystem.”

The platform update follows a series of product expansions introduced by Bitget over the past year. The exchange first integrated on-chain trading capabilities, followed by the launch of tokenized stock perpetual contracts. In late 2025, Bitget introduced contracts for difference (CFD) trading, allowing users to access global markets such as equities, commodities, and forex using stablecoin-based settlement.

Bitget has also expanded its real-world asset infrastructure through partnerships, including Ondo , enabling trading access to more than 200 tokenized assets, including U.S. stocks and ETFs. These developments collectively laid the groundwork for the platform’s new interface structure.

Under the updated design, crypto spot and derivatives trading are consolidated within a single “Trade” tab, while traditional financial products, including CFDs, stock perpetual contracts, and tokenized equities, are accessible through a dedicated TradFi tab placed directly alongside it in the main navigation.

According to Bitget, the structural change reflects how modern traders increasingly manage portfolios across multiple asset classes rather than identifying strictly as crypto or stock traders. The new layout aims to simplify navigation while giving traditional financial products greater visibility and strategic importance within the platform.

The update also aligns with Bitget’s broader Universal Exchange (UEX) strategy, which focuses on bringing crypto-native assets, tokenized securities, and traditional markets into a single trading infrastructure.

Industry projections suggest that as tokenized equities, stablecoin liquidity, and on-chain settlement mature, a significant share of global stock trading could eventually move through blockchain-based rails. By 2030, estimates suggest that between 20% and 40% of global equity trading could route through crypto-native infrastructure.

Within this environment, Bitget positions its Universal Exchange framework as a platform designed to support this convergence at scale.

“As markets evolve, the distinction between crypto and traditional finance becomes less meaningful to users,” Gracy Chen added. “The next phase of exchange infrastructure will be defined by platforms that allow assets from both worlds to coexist seamlessly within a single trading environment.”

The latest update marks a foundational step in Bitget’s long-term strategy to support cross-asset trading as tokenized financial markets continue to expand.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff6a5a4-0e5b-42e8-8e27-bd63bee47c52

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001168378