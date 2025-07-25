Bitget’s GetAgent AI Trading Assistant Sees Explosive Adoption, Ignites Community Frenzy

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has witnessed explosive demand following the launch of GetAgent, the world’s first crypto-native AI trading assistant. In just a few days, GetAgent has taken the crypto world by storm driving record-breaking user engagement, viral social media buzz, and significant token burns.

GetAgent is an AI trading assistant that combines real-time market intelligence with personalized trading strategies. Built on a large language model trained by Bitget, GetAgent allows users to interact with the market using natural language, asking questions like “What’s trending today?” or “Buy $1,000 USDT of ETH” and receive actionable insights and execution support. The assistant can generate tailored trading strategies based on user preferences, and even help execute trades on Bitget.

The launch in early July sparked unprecedented demand, with Bitget projecting a token burn of $300,000 to $500,000 in the first 30 days. This burn reflects not only the overwhelming interest in AI-powered crypto trading, but also Bitget’s deep commitment to creating sustainable value for its community and ecosystem.

Social media platforms have been flooded with positive sentiment, as users share screenshots of profitable trades made with GetAgent’s support. With over 30,000 mentions in the first 14 days of launch, 1.2 billion media impressions, and nearly 20,000 users still on the waitlist, access codes have quickly become one of the most sought-after commodities in the crypto community.

User engagement metrics further underscore GetAgent’s momentum. Those with access are averaging 15+ daily interactions, with a 7-day retention rate exceeding 30%—a remarkable benchmark in any digital product category. Users are increasingly relying on GetAgent as an everyday trading companion.

“GetAgent is more than just a tool—it’s the beginning of a new trading paradigm where AI empowers every crypto trader, regardless of experience level,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The overwhelming response from our community reaffirms our vision to bring smart, accessible, and user-centric products to the market. We’re excited to see how GetAgent reshapes the future of trading.”

Looking ahead, GetAgent is expected to be made available to all Bitget users in Q3. The product will also be upgraded to support contract trading, earn products, and trading bots, enabling users to complete a wide range of crypto investment activities through simple, conversational interactions.

As the first product of its kind in the industry, GetAgent combines conversational AI with real market execution, making crypto trading smarter, faster, and more intuitive. Bitget will continue to roll out access to waitlisted users and enhance the product’s capabilities.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4eea7a8-0492-4f6f-83a3-0d36e3837d42



GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001119746