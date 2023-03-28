Bodies of two colliers not yet retrieved from Abbotabad mine

Abbottabad : Two of the four labourers, who were trapped inside the Sherwan Soapstone mine in Abbottabad Monday evening at 5pm, were rescued in injured condition, but the bodies of the other two could not be recovered even after the passage of over 16 hours, victim families said Tuesday.

The injured miners were shifted to DHQ Hospital where their condition is said to be stable. It was learnt that rescue teams lacked the equipment needed to carry out rescue operation inside the mine. Hence, a rescue squad from Peshawar was called in order to recover the remaining two dead bodies. The relatives of the trapped miners staged a protest against the late removal of the bodies.