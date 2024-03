Hyderabad: Sindh Police on Saturday claimed to have found the body of a young boy in a house located in the Latifabad No. 5 area of Hyderabad.

According to police officials, the boy has been identified as Abdul Rehman and hails from Tharparkar, also known as Thar, district in Sindh.

The police spokesperson stated that the postmortem of the body was underway to identify the cause of death, meanwhile, the investigation into the case has been launched.