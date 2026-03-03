Karachi: S. M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group and former Provincial Minister, together with Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Chairman of BMP-Progressive and Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, have called on the Directorate General of Trade Organizations and the Ministry of Commerce to offer a 50% concession on fees for amendments to Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry's constitutional documents.
According to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the leaders referenced Notification S.R.O. 2077(I)/2025, which sets the amendment fee at PKR 100,000 for all trade bodies. They explained that these changes are mandated by the Directorate General of Trade Organizations, not initiated voluntarily by the trade organizations. Both leaders emphasized that Women Chambers typically operate with limited financial resources and rely heavily on membership dues, despite playing a crucial role in promoting women entrepreneurship.
S. M. Tanveer remarked that easing the financial burden on Women Chambers aligns with the government's objectives of empowering women and fostering inclusive economic growth. He urged that regulatory compliance should not impose additional financial strain on those supporting women entrepreneurs.
Saquib Fayyaz Magoon highlighted that a 50% fee concession would alleviate financial pressure on Women Chambers, allowing them to maintain their essential role in promoting women's economic participation. He stressed the necessity of supportive measures to ensure the sustainability of Women Chambers nationwide.
The leaders expressed optimism that the Directorate General of Trade Organizations and the Ministry of Commerce will consider this request favorably, in support of women empowerment and economic inclusivity.
