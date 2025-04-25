April 25, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿Pakistan Calls for Revival of Multilateralism at UN Meeting﻿Anjuman Tajiran Ittehad Group Announces Two-Day Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians﻿Senator Ahsan, President, Kissan Ittehad discuss farmers’ issues﻿Abbottabad: Spectacular Display of Students’ Creative Abilities at Annual Art Exhibition﻿Land Dispute: Uncle Kills Two Nephews﻿Meeting Between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker﻿Protest Held Against Water Shortage in Thatta﻿Finance Minister Urges S and P Global to Upgrade Pakistan’s Credit Rating﻿Severe Protest Over Water Shortage in Thatta﻿Opportunities in the Digital World for Women: Shaza Fatima Khawaja﻿Pakistan, Russia Move Towards Institutional Commodity Trade Integration﻿Pakistan and UAE Discuss Economic Cooperation and Cryptocurrency Regulation﻿Murad, IsDB Review Progress on Flood Housing, WASH and Health Projects in Sindh﻿Saudi govt reported 1,296 individuals holding bogus Pakistani passports: Senate body told﻿Severe Heat Forecasted in Most Parts of the Country﻿PTI Sindh to Mark April 25 as Pakistan Zindabad Day with Rallies and Camps﻿Govt Repatriates Over 9,600 Afghan Nationals in Ongoing Deportation Effort﻿State Bank of Pakistan Releases New Exchange Rates for April 24, 2025﻿Finance Minister Lures Turkish Investment in Pakistan’s Dairy and Livestock Sectors﻿Special Envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause: FO﻿(National):Senate panel calls for centralized health data, mental health reforms﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Strike in Mardan Against Israel﻿Polio Campaign Resumes in Mastung After Attack Halts Efforts﻿Memon Urges Global Powers to Take Notice of Indus Water Treaty Suspension﻿Karachi, Shanghai Mayors Explore Urban Development Collaboration﻿Rawalakot Higher Secondary School Sangola Reduced to Ashes by Mysterious Fire﻿Body of Local Resident Discovered in Deserted Mastung Home﻿Polio Team Attack Sparks Outrage in Quetta﻿JI Challenges Purchase of 138 Double-Cabin Vehicles For ACs in SC﻿Pakistan Sets Sights on Dominant Role at Dhaka Trade Fair﻿Spokesperson Expresses Concern Over Anantnag Attack﻿Participation of Sindh’s Special Assistant in Political Forum in China﻿The Principles of Muslim Luminaries Serve as a Guide for Future Generations: Chaudhry Latif Akbar﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Urges Swift Relief Efforts in Rain-Hit Gilgit-Baltistan﻿Books as Bridges Between Generations and Cultures: CM Sindh﻿The 53rd Urs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Leader Allama Zahoor-ul-Hasan Dars Commemorated﻿Protest in Khori Chana Against Electricity Crisis﻿Currency Exchange Rates: Forex Market Update﻿7th Polio case of current year confirmed in KP’s Torghar District﻿Pakistan expresses concern over tourist deaths in IIOJK attack﻿Rise in Daylight Thefts Alarms Quetta Residents﻿Minister Malik and UNDP Delegation Assess Glacial Lake Outburst Projects in Shigar﻿Polio Team Attack in Mastung Claims Lives of Two Levies Personnel﻿Cattle Market Thrives with 2,200 Sacrificial Animals In Karachi﻿Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Mekran Coastal Highway﻿Stock Market Slump: KSE100 Index Drops by Over 1,200 Points﻿Senators express dismay over Minister’s absence in Senate panel meeting on Overseas Pakistanis﻿Balochistan Enhances Artist Welfare Efforts with New Committee Appointment﻿Senate body reviews solar panel issues, rightsizing policy, circular debt restructuring﻿Immediate Steps Needed for the Development of Azad Kashmir: Muhammad Tahir Khokhar﻿Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Minister﻿Experts say Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms﻿Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab Departs for Shanghai Visit﻿Approval of 8 Million Rupees for the Treatment of Deserving Patients﻿Forecast of hot and dry weather across the country, with a chance of rain in upper regions﻿Sub-committee formed to investigate private hajj quota issue, fix responsibility﻿Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen cooperation in shared challenges posed by terrorist groups﻿Arrest of a Suspect Conducting Recce for Terrorism in Lyari﻿Sufis, saints taught, preached message of peace, love, harmony : Gilani﻿Sindh Chief Minister Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Pope Francis﻿Prime Minister Sharif Arrives at Ankara on Two-Day Visit to Turkiye﻿NDMA organizes seminar on ‘Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting’﻿ HBAC of Senate meets﻿Pakistan Achieves Record $1.2 Billion Current Account Surplus in March﻿PM Urges Global Unity to Combat Pollution on International Earth Day﻿Pakistan Calls on UNSC to Tackle Haiti Crisis with Urgency﻿Sindh Government Expresses Concerns over Controversial Canal Construction﻿Kyrgyz Ambassador and Jam Kamal Forge Path to Enhanced Trade Relations﻿Price Control Committee’s Bread Price Reduction Not Yet Reflected in Quetta﻿Unidentified Body Discovered in Chagai’s Gul Guz Area﻿Karachi Chamber’s Economic Proposals Set to Take Center Stage in National Strategy﻿Expression of Abdul Jabbar Khan at the 16th Consumers Food Safety Conference﻿Exams Postponed Amid Tensions Over New BBISE Chairman﻿U.S. Consul General’s Hyderabad Visit Reinforces U.S.-Pakistan Bonds﻿Tragic Accident in Hub: Over Ten Dead in Mazda Truck Plunge﻿PTCL Group Reports 22% Revenue Surge in Q1 2025﻿Finance Minister Assured IMF Pakistan’s Commitment to Economic Reforms﻿Rwandan Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan to Bolster Bilateral Ties﻿Malaysia and Pakistan Forge Digital Finance Alliance﻿Balochistan Finance Department Scraps Dietary Charges for Budget Preparations﻿International Earth Day Highlights Power of Individuals to Protect Planet﻿Announcement of Support for Peaceful Million March by Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Pakistan and Rwanda Explore Strengthening Bilateral Relations﻿Condolences by Minorities People’s Alliance Pakistan on the Passing of Pope Francis﻿Rwanda’s Foreign Minister expresses keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in multiple sectors﻿More than 20 People Injured in Mad Dog Attacks in Neelum Valley﻿ Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP﻿Water Resource Restoration Discussed at the University of Balochistan﻿President and PM Call for Embracing Iqbal’s Vision on His Death Anniversary﻿Ethiopian Ambassador Urges Sialkot Businesses to Tap African Markets﻿SSGCL Seeks Gas Price Hike in New Petition to OGRA﻿PMDC resolves record number of 117,824 cases in one year﻿Sindh CM Unveils Massive Polio Eradication Drive Targeting Over 10 Million Children﻿KCCI and PBC Dubai Forge Path for Enhanced Trade Ties﻿Federal Health Minister Hails Indus Hospital’s Free Healthcare Model﻿Prime Minister Condemns Attack on Anti-Polio Campaign Security in South Waziristan﻿Iqbal’s Vision to Illuminate Global Stage: Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Strategic Initiatives﻿253 km road constructed in Gwadar as per Master Plan:Senate body told﻿Injured Youth from Naushahro Feroze Passes Away﻿Pakistan Expels Record Number of Illegal Afghan Nationals
C30 Dual’s Dual Lenses Give Parents a Helping Hand

C30 Dual’s Dual Lenses Give Parents a Helping Hand

  • April 25, 2025

                                                                                       IMILAB C30 Dual 3K+3K WiFi Plug-in Indoor Camera

The IMILAB C30 Dual is an innovative dual-lens indoor camera designed to ease the challenges of taking care of babies and pets. It offers up to two 3K surveillance feeds, 360° coverage, and local AI detections for people, pets, baby cries, noises, fire, and smoke, providing more comprehensive care for your home.

HONG KONG, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IMILAB, a leader in smart home technology, will be releasing the IMILAB C30 Dual on April 30th. With dual-lens surveillance and local AI detections, the C30 Dual helps new parents and pet owners in need of support when monitoring their babies and pets.

3K+3K Live View and Chat
The IMILAB C30 Dual features two 3K live surveillance feeds while two-way audio allows for real-time communication. Additionally, less light is required to display clear full-color footage, even at night.

Dual Angle Surveillance
C30 Dual has two independent lenses, allowing parents to monitor children and pets, even if they’re in different directions. With 360° coverage and 6x zoom, this indoor camera captures every detail, including wholesome and funny moments.

Local AI Detections
Receive notifications for important activities detected by C30 Dual. Local AI detections include human, pet, baby cry, fire and smoke (beta). A subscription is not needed as the AI detection processes data locally.

App Connection
The Xiaomi/Mi Home App is your all-in-one app to access your C30 Dual without being at home.

Flexible Footage Storage
Footage from the C30 Dual can be stored locally in a MicroSD card (up to 256 GB) without a subscription. Alternatively, a subscription-based cloud option is available.

Versatile Installation
Install C30 Dual on a table or on the ceiling for a better variety of viewing angles. This is also our first indoor camera to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz via WiFi-6 for faster speeds and lower latency.

Voice Assistants
C30 Dual is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control.

Availability
The C30 Dual will be available on April 30th on Amazonimilabglobal.com, and AliExpress.

About IMILAB
Founded in 2014, IMILAB is a smart home brand dedicated to serving small families with flexible, plug-and-play home security solutions covering both indoor and outdoor spaces. IMILAB has delivered over 75 million products to homes worldwide through strong partnerships with well-known players like Mihome (part of the Xiaomi AIoT Ecosystem) and Aliyun (an essential part of the Alibaba AIoT Ecosystem). As we keep pushing the boundaries of innovation, our goal is to make smart home security easy and accessible.

Contact Information: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47b3dd46-b590-417c-8d82-9caa5a9a362a


GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9438889

