News Ticker: ﻿Pakistan Calls for Revival of Multilateralism at UN Meeting﻿Anjuman Tajiran Ittehad Group Announces Two-Day Strike in Solidarity with Palestinians﻿Senator Ahsan, President, Kissan Ittehad discuss farmers’ issues﻿Abbottabad: Spectacular Display of Students’ Creative Abilities at Annual Art Exhibition﻿Land Dispute: Uncle Kills Two Nephews﻿Meeting Between Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker﻿Protest Held Against Water Shortage in Thatta﻿Finance Minister Urges S and P Global to Upgrade Pakistan’s Credit Rating﻿Severe Protest Over Water Shortage in Thatta﻿Opportunities in the Digital World for Women: Shaza Fatima Khawaja﻿Pakistan, Russia Move Towards Institutional Commodity Trade Integration﻿Pakistan and UAE Discuss Economic Cooperation and Cryptocurrency Regulation﻿Murad, IsDB Review Progress on Flood Housing, WASH and Health Projects in Sindh﻿Saudi govt reported 1,296 individuals holding bogus Pakistani passports: Senate body told﻿Severe Heat Forecasted in Most Parts of the Country﻿PTI Sindh to Mark April 25 as Pakistan Zindabad Day with Rallies and Camps﻿Govt Repatriates Over 9,600 Afghan Nationals in Ongoing Deportation Effort﻿State Bank of Pakistan Releases New Exchange Rates for April 24, 2025﻿Finance Minister Lures Turkish Investment in Pakistan’s Dairy and Livestock Sectors﻿Special Envoy’s visit reaffirms OIC’s commitment to Kashmir cause: FO﻿(National):Senate panel calls for centralized health data, mental health reforms﻿Jamaat-e-Islami Announces Strike in Mardan Against Israel﻿Polio Campaign Resumes in Mastung After Attack Halts Efforts﻿Memon Urges Global Powers to Take Notice of Indus Water Treaty Suspension﻿Karachi, Shanghai Mayors Explore Urban Development Collaboration﻿Rawalakot Higher Secondary School Sangola Reduced to Ashes by Mysterious Fire﻿Body of Local Resident Discovered in Deserted Mastung Home﻿Polio Team Attack Sparks Outrage in Quetta﻿JI Challenges Purchase of 138 Double-Cabin Vehicles For ACs in SC﻿Pakistan Sets Sights on Dominant Role at Dhaka Trade Fair﻿Spokesperson Expresses Concern Over Anantnag Attack﻿Participation of Sindh’s Special Assistant in Political Forum in China﻿The Principles of Muslim Luminaries Serve as a Guide for Future Generations: Chaudhry Latif Akbar﻿Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Urges Swift Relief Efforts in Rain-Hit Gilgit-Baltistan﻿Books as Bridges Between Generations and Cultures: CM Sindh﻿The 53rd Urs of Tehreek-e-Pakistan Leader Allama Zahoor-ul-Hasan Dars Commemorated﻿Protest in Khori Chana Against Electricity Crisis﻿Currency Exchange Rates: Forex Market Update﻿7th Polio case of current year confirmed in KP’s Torghar District﻿Pakistan expresses concern over tourist deaths in IIOJK attack﻿Rise in Daylight Thefts Alarms Quetta Residents﻿Minister Malik and UNDP Delegation Assess Glacial Lake Outburst Projects in Shigar﻿Polio Team Attack in Mastung Claims Lives of Two Levies Personnel﻿Cattle Market Thrives with 2,200 Sacrificial Animals In Karachi﻿Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Mekran Coastal Highway﻿Stock Market Slump: KSE100 Index Drops by Over 1,200 Points﻿Senators express dismay over Minister’s absence in Senate panel meeting on Overseas Pakistanis﻿Balochistan Enhances Artist Welfare Efforts with New Committee Appointment﻿Senate body reviews solar panel issues, rightsizing policy, circular debt restructuring﻿Immediate Steps Needed for the Development of Azad Kashmir: Muhammad Tahir Khokhar﻿Minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan: Minister﻿Experts say Pakistan’s digital future hinges on data governance reforms﻿Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab Departs for Shanghai Visit﻿Approval of 8 Million Rupees for the Treatment of Deserving Patients﻿Forecast of hot and dry weather across the country, with a chance of rain in upper regions﻿Sub-committee formed to investigate private hajj quota issue, fix responsibility﻿Pakistan, Russia reaffirm to strengthen cooperation in shared challenges posed by terrorist groups﻿Arrest of a Suspect Conducting Recce for Terrorism in Lyari﻿Sufis, saints taught, preached message of peace, love, harmony : Gilani﻿Sindh Chief Minister Expresses Condolences on the Passing of Pope Francis﻿Prime Minister Sharif Arrives at Ankara on Two-Day Visit to Turkiye﻿NDMA organizes seminar on ‘Strengthening Risk Communication through Impactful Disaster Reporting’﻿ HBAC of Senate meets﻿Pakistan Achieves Record $1.2 Billion Current Account Surplus in March﻿PM Urges Global Unity to Combat Pollution on International Earth Day﻿Pakistan Calls on UNSC to Tackle Haiti Crisis with Urgency﻿Sindh Government Expresses Concerns over Controversial Canal Construction﻿Kyrgyz Ambassador and Jam Kamal Forge Path to Enhanced Trade Relations﻿Price Control Committee’s Bread Price Reduction Not Yet Reflected in Quetta﻿Unidentified Body Discovered in Chagai’s Gul Guz Area﻿Karachi Chamber’s Economic Proposals Set to Take Center Stage in National Strategy﻿Expression of Abdul Jabbar Khan at the 16th Consumers Food Safety Conference﻿Exams Postponed Amid Tensions Over New BBISE Chairman﻿U.S. Consul General’s Hyderabad Visit Reinforces U.S.-Pakistan Bonds﻿Tragic Accident in Hub: Over Ten Dead in Mazda Truck Plunge﻿PTCL Group Reports 22% Revenue Surge in Q1 2025﻿Finance Minister Assured IMF Pakistan’s Commitment to Economic Reforms﻿Rwandan Foreign Minister Visits Pakistan to Bolster Bilateral Ties﻿Malaysia and Pakistan Forge Digital Finance Alliance﻿Balochistan Finance Department Scraps Dietary Charges for Budget Preparations﻿International Earth Day Highlights Power of Individuals to Protect Planet﻿Announcement of Support for Peaceful Million March by Nizam-e-Mustafa Party﻿Pakistan and Rwanda Explore Strengthening Bilateral Relations﻿Condolences by Minorities People’s Alliance Pakistan on the Passing of Pope Francis﻿Rwanda’s Foreign Minister expresses keenness to broaden ties with Pakistan in multiple sectors﻿More than 20 People Injured in Mad Dog Attacks in Neelum Valley﻿ Justice Mansoor Ali Shah takes oath as acting CJP﻿Water Resource Restoration Discussed at the University of Balochistan﻿President and PM Call for Embracing Iqbal’s Vision on His Death Anniversary﻿Ethiopian Ambassador Urges Sialkot Businesses to Tap African Markets﻿SSGCL Seeks Gas Price Hike in New Petition to OGRA﻿PMDC resolves record number of 117,824 cases in one year﻿Sindh CM Unveils Massive Polio Eradication Drive Targeting Over 10 Million Children﻿KCCI and PBC Dubai Forge Path for Enhanced Trade Ties﻿Federal Health Minister Hails Indus Hospital’s Free Healthcare Model﻿Prime Minister Condemns Attack on Anti-Polio Campaign Security in South Waziristan﻿Iqbal’s Vision to Illuminate Global Stage: Ahsan Iqbal Unveils Strategic Initiatives﻿253 km road constructed in Gwadar as per Master Plan:Senate body told﻿Injured Youth from Naushahro Feroze Passes Away﻿Pakistan Expels Record Number of Illegal Afghan Nationals