CAA issues alert for Karachi airport in wake of rains

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued an alert for all private and foreign airlines including PIA, directing the airlines to park their planes at safer places, it emerged on Monday.

The alert has been issued in wake of recent rains at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The airside has been made fully operational for drainage of water on the runways area, the alert stated, insisting that the airlines must abide by the CAA guidelines to ensure safe air operations.

Action should be taken according to the alert for ensuring safety measures during landing and takeoff, it stressed adding that passengers should confirm their flight departure before arriving at the airport.