Call to appoint chief officer in MC Harnai

HARNAI: Habibullah Khan, District President, All Balochistan Labour Federation, Harnai has called on authorities to post a suitable officer against the vacant position of Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Harnai forthwith.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the post of Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Harnai had been vacant for the last one month, but no Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Harnai had been posted against said vacant post.

He added that official business of the Municipal Committee had been pending owing to non-availability of Chief Officer. He called on Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana, Minister for Public Health Engineering Department, Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dumar, Commissioner, Sibbi Division and Deputy Commissioner, Harnai to get the vacant post of Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Harnai filled immediately.

On the occasion, Haji Muhammad Ali, Azam Jan, Zahid Shah, Karim Shah, Sabir Khan, Abdul Aziz, Lalai, Abdul Hameed, Rehan, Aminullah, Razzaq, Ramesh, Hanif and Muhammad Younas were also present.