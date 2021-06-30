Awareness walk regarding cleanliness held in Sibbi

SIBI: Deputy Commissioner, Sibbi, Syed Zahid Shah has said cleanliness campaign is aimed at creating awareness amongst the masses.

These views were expressed by him while talking to media here on Tuesday after arranging awareness walk regarding cleanliness. Walk, attended by former Chairman, Haji Muhammad Dawood Rind, Chief Sanitory Inspector, Saleem Bangulzai, Takari Aslam Jatoe, representatives of Anjuman Tajiran, political and social personalities and large number of people, marched through different roads and culminated in the office of Municipal Committee, Sibbi.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner, Sibbi, Syed Zahid Shah said that cleanliness was the integral part of forming a healthy society. He added that it was the responsibility of not only government but also the people living in Sibbi to play their due role in order to keep the city and its surroundings neat and clean.

He said that shopkeepers must throw garbage of their shops in the dustbin instead of throwing the same into the drainage and roads. He said that main purpose of arranging cleanliness walk was to create awareness amongst masses regarding the importance of cleanliness.