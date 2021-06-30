Levies’ 70 employees suspended for not vaccinating

DUKI: District administration Duki has suspended the services of 70 levies personnel on account of failing to vaccinate themselves against novel coronavirus, according to an order issued from the office of Assistant Commissioner Duki on Tuesday.

Tehsildar, Duki, has been appointed as an inquiry officer to conduct inquiry within three days and submit factual report with recommendations for disciplinary proceedings. It may be noted that National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced this month in Islamabad that coronavirus vaccination will be mandatory for all government employees by June 30.

The directives were issued after a meeting of the NCOC, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar. The meeting also reviewed the ongoing vaccination campaign and implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.