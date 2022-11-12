Canada confers Gairdner International Award to eminent Pakistani healthcare professional

ISLAMABAD:Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer A. Janjua has hailed the conferral of Canada’s annual Gairdner International Award on eminent Pakistani healthcare professional Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta.

According to details, the award was given to Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta for his development and evaluation of evidence-based interventions in child and maternal health for marginalized populations. In a statement, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Zaheer A. Janjua congratulated Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta for winning the award, calling it an “exceptional achievement” and a testament to dedication and devotion.