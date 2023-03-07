Cattle pan owners allowed one week shift out of Larkana

Larkana:Commissioner, Larkana Division, Ghanwar Ali Leghari, has given one week’s time to cattle pan owners to shift out of Larkana to beautify the city

In this connection, a delegation of cattle pan owners called on the commissioner in his office on Tuesday and demanded time to shift buffaloes and other cattle out of the city to arrange substitute lands which was granted and they were allowed one week to shift their animals so that Larkana could be beautified. The commissioner warned them that no further extension would be allowed.

He told them that due to cattle pans residents are facing acute hardships in their day today affairs and traffic jams have become common along with serious environmental pollution issues. He warned them that if pans are not shifted within the stipulated period then stern legal action would be taken.

It must be mentioned here that Section 144 Cr PC has already been imposed on movement of cattle in the city’s few thickly populated areas but a visit showed that buffaloes were taken to the rice canal daily by the herdsmen violating the standing orders daringly.