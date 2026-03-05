﻿CCP Uses Artificial Intelligence To Detect Over 200 Competition Law Violations In Two Years

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has identified more than 200 potential violations of competition law and merger-related cases during the past two years through artificial intelligence and automated digital monitoring tools developed by its Market Intelligence Unit (MIU).

The development was highlighted in a research paper titled ‘Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Detecting Anti-Competitive Activities: Pakistan’s Journey toward Modernized Competition Enforcement,’ published in the Asia-Pacific Competition Update of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The paper explains how the commission is strengthening and modernizing its enforcement mechanisms by using advanced technologies and AI-based monitoring systems.

According to the document, Pakistan’s rapidly digitizing markets and the growing volume of unstructured data from procurement processes, advertisements, and financial disclosures prompted the establishment of the Market Intelligence Unit in October 2023. The initiative marked a shift from traditional complaint-based enforcement toward proactive and technology-driven market monitoring.

The AI-powered monitoring framework detected 212 potential cases across several categories. These included 124 cases related to deceptive marketing practices, 58 merger and acquisition transactions, 25 instances of cartel formation and trade abuse, and five matters associated with exemption provisions.

The paper notes that the cases were flagged through automated market surveillance, data analytics, and digital monitoring tools designed to strengthen the enforcement of Pakistan’s Competition Act and enhance regulatory oversight.

One of the commission’s major initiatives is an AI-driven public procurement monitoring system that examines thousands of tender documents to identify suspicious bidding patterns and possible collusion among companies. The system is capable of analyzing tens of thousands of records within hours, a process that previously required months of manual examination.

The CCP has also launched an Automated Digital Market Intelligence System that continuously monitors online advertisements, social media content, and digital platforms to identify deceptive marketing practices. The system generates real-time alerts and enables authorities to quickly detect misleading claims and harmful advertising affecting consumers.

In addition, the commission has introduced an automated merger detection framework that tracks stock exchange announcements, media reports, and corporate disclosures to identify transactions that may require regulatory approval under Pakistan’s merger control regime.

Another technological innovation is the Price Monitoring Dashboard, which analyzes commodity price data across various regions to detect unusual or parallel price movements that may signal anti-competitive behavior.

By integrating artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and automated monitoring tools, the CCP has significantly enhanced its ability to detect potential competition violations at an early stage, produce actionable intelligence, and strengthen regulatory enforcement.

The paper emphasizes that the use of AI-enabled systems will continue to expand as part of the commission’s broader strategy to modernize competition enforcement, safeguard consumers, and promote fair and competitive markets in Pakistan.