CDA, MCI and ICT teams remain fully operational during the heavy rain 

Islamabad, July 26, 2022 (PPI-OT):Teams of CDA, MCI and ICT remained fully operational during the heavy rains in Islamabad on Monday and due to rain in various areas of the city. Along with responding to the complaints of standing water in time, the water accumulated on the highways was also cleared. According to the details, 20 complaints of water accumulation from different places were received on the helpline established by the Capital Development Authority administration due to the heavy rain on Monday. On which timely action was taken.

Similarly, complaints were also received about walls of 2 houses collapsing in Tarnool area, but there was no loss of life. The joint teams of Capital Development Authority, MCI and ICT took timely action and evacuated the neigh boring houses and shifted the residents to a safe place.

Moreover, on the special instructions of the CDA administration, due to the accumulation of water on the highways due to heavy rain, special measures were taken by the relevant departments to maintain the flow of traffic so that the citizens do not suffer from problems like traffic jams.

Apart from this, the joint teams of CDA, MCI and ICT are active in CDA’s sectoral areas, housing societies, non-sectoral areas including H-13, E-11 and other low lying areas and if necessary But people were helped in draining water from low-lying areas including houses through dewatering pumps. It should be noted that 80 mm to 100 mm of rain was recorded at various places in Islamabad on Monday.

For more information, contact:

Public Relations Directorate

Capital Development Authority (CDA)

Main Office, G-7/4, Islamabad

Tel: +92-51-9252614

Email: getreply@cda.gov.pk

Website: www.cda.gov.pk