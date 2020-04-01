Chairman Karachi Port Trust calls on Governor Sindh

April 1, 2020

Karachi, April 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): The two discussed in detail the steps taken to prevent Coronavirus, the role of the KPT in the present situation and other important matters of mutual interest. The Chairman KPT also handed over a cheque of Rs 30 million for Utility Stores Corporation (USC), to procure basic commodities for needy and people affected due to lockdown.

