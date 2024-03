Peshawar, Cherat Cement Company Limited has announced the closure of its transfer books from March 14, 2024, to March 21, 2024. The company is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) on a date yet to be specified, with the meeting scheduled to take place at 12:30 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This gathering is expected to address significant matters pertaining to the company's operations and future direction.