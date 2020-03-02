Chief Minister Punjab felicitates Newly Elected Office-Bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association

March 1, 2020

Lahore, March 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated newly elected office-bearers of Lahore High Court Bar Association for winning elections. Usman Buzdar expressed his good wishes for the newly elected President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Vice President Barrister Saeed Nagra, Secretary Haroon Dogal and Finance Secretary Zeeshan Sulehria. He further hoped that newly elected office-bearers will play their effective role with regard to ensuring welfare of the lawyers’ community and new leadership will fully utilize its energies and efforts for resolving genuine problems of lawyers’ community, he concluded.

