Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran

May 12, 2020

Rawalpindi, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa called Chief of the Armed Forces of Iran Maj Gen Bagheri. COAS expressed concerns on recent terrorist attack on Pak security forces resulting in shahadat of 6 security personnel near Pak-Iran border. Both Commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.

COAS said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement. Both also discussed Covid-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues. COAS reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality.

