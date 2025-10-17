A compelling international dialogue has challenged the long-held notion of parenting as a private duty, with global experts asserting that the upbringing of the next generation is a collective societal obligation. This critical conversation is the centerpiece of the 13th International Conference, ‘Raising Children in Our Times,’ which commenced today at the Aga Khan University’s Institute for Educational Development (IED).
The conference was inaugurated by Chief Guest Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the Sindh Minister for Education and Culture, who framed the proper development of children as the “fundamental challenge of our era.” He emphasized that the nation”s future is forged not within legislative bodies or industrial complexes, but in the “nurturing, protected, and enlightened spaces we create for our children today.”
This sentiment was reinforced by Dr. Farid Panjwani, Dean of IED, who questioned the societal tendency to place the entire burden of child-rearing on parents. ‘We often put the onus of raising kids solely on parents, as if it was a private and individualistic responsibility,’ he stated, adding, ‘This also makes us ask ‘what kind of world are we raising our children in?’. Where is the responsibility of the media, corporations and the state?’
The initial sessions tackled the profound ethical considerations of this task, particularly in the face of worldwide issues such as deep inequality, pervasive digital saturation, and growing climate anxiety. Keynote speaker Dr. Lynne Wolbert, an Associate Professor from Vrije University Amsterdam, presented a poignant ethical dilemma, questioning how humanity can justifiably strive to raise flourishing individuals while having contributed to many of the planet’s problems.
The first day”s agenda transitioned to practical solutions with a thought-provoking panel on ‘Raising Resilient Learners in a Digital and Divided World.’ Esteemed panelists, including Taleemabad CEO Haroon Yasin and Bronwen McGrath, Global Programme Manager at the Aga Khan Foundation, deliberated on tangible strategies for educational systems and families to foster resilience, empathy, and critical thinking in a complex world.
Another significant discussion, titled ‘Beyond Survival: Shaping Safe and Supportive Spaces for the Modern Child,’ focused on creating inclusive and encouraging environments. The panel featured a diverse group of experts such as Omair Ahmed, CEO of NOWPDP, distinguished educationist Dr. Mehmood Mughal, and AKU specialists Dr. Nargis Asad and Dr. Fozia Parveen, who addressed topics including disability inclusion and mental well-being.