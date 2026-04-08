CITY: Federal Ombudsman Addressed Over 262,000 Citizen Complaints in 2025, Senate Chairman Briefed

Islamabad: The Federal Ombudsman’s office successfully processed more than 262,000 public grievances related to government maladministration in 2025, achieving compliance on an estimated 97% of its rulings, it was revealed during a high-level meeting at the Parliament House.

The figures were presented by the newly appointed Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan, Mr. Naveed Kamran Baloch, during a goodwill visit to the Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani today. Mr. Baloch briefed the Chairman on the performance of his organisation and its mechanisms for delivering administrative justice.

Mr. Baloch highlighted that the Ombudsman’s office provides prompt and affordable administrative justice to citizens directly through its extensive network of regional offices. He noted that open courts and hearings in remote areas are being conducted to offer immediate relief to the public.

To enhance efficiency, the organisation is introducing a modern online portal for lodging and tracking grievances. The Ombudsman stated that each case is targeted for resolution within a 60-day period, with special attention being given to issues affecting the middle class.

The swift settlement of public complaints remains the institution”s primary objective, Mr. Baloch affirmed. He confirmed that measures are being implemented to reinforce a transparent and effective system to tackle delays arising from governmental inefficiencies.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani commended the performance of the Federal Ombudsman”s office. He expressed his hope that under Mr. Baloch’s leadership, the body would continue its effective service and provide better public relief, describing its initiatives as a milestone for promoting good governance and transparency.

Mr. Gilani also extended his best wishes to the new Ombudsman for his responsibilities. In return, Mr. Baloch lauded the Chairman’s political and social services, noting the significant role of the Gilani family in strengthening democracy and public welfare in Pakistan. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual cooperation.