City: Karachi Mayor lays foundation stone of Sakhi Hassan Road project

Karachi: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said today that development work worth a total of Rs68 billion is underway to improve the city’s infrastructure. He noted that projects like Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan have already been completed, while work is ongoing on key arteries including Sher Shah Suri Road.

Wahab, speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony on Tuesday, detailed that the initiative will convert the approximately 0.883-kilometre street into a modern 30-foot-wide dual carriageway. A central component of the project is the repair and upgrade of a drainage line of the same length, designed to manage rainwater runoff from nearby hilly areas that has historically inundated the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard and surrounding neighbourhoods.

The Mayor stated that this undertaking is part of a wider programme for the construction and rehabilitation of 26 city roads, intended to improve connectivity between internal streets and main arteries, which is expected to boost local business activities.

He noted that the city is currently seeing development work worth a total of Rs. 68 billion, with projects like Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan already completed and work progressing on other key routes, including Sher Shah Suri Road.

He also referenced the Chief Minister of Sindh’s recent visits to several project sites, highlighting the construction of Shahrah-e-Bhutto from Qayyumabad to Kathore, which is anticipated to play a significant role in improving the metropolis”s traffic system.

Addressing political criticism, Mayor Wahab asserted that his administration is focused on the city”s development rather than political manoeuvring. He suggested that critiques from Jamaat-e-Islami are for political gain, while stating the Pakistan Peoples Party is committed to practical solutions.

The Mayor acknowledged that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) faced severe challenges when he took office but affirmed that development work is now advancing rapidly. He reiterated that providing improved facilities is the KMC”s primary responsibility, for which all available resources are being utilised.

The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Masarrat Niazi, along with city council members, elected representatives, party officials, and senior KMC staff.